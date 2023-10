Share · View all patches · Build 12408466 · Last edited 11 October 2023 – 01:09:29 UTC by Wendy

This update adds camera shake to go along with the controller vibration. It also fixes some issues with achievements not being properly unlocked when beating either of the stage 7 bosses.

Projectile collision was moved entirely to code from a mix of code and blueprint for performance.

Finally, it adds a new boss for the Deimos stage.

Only one more boss remaining!