CRYPTARK update for 19 October 2023

CRYPTARK Update + free on Steam for 48 hours!

CRYPTARK update for 19 October 2023

Hey everyone!
We've made Cryptark free on Steam for the next 48 hours (free to own forever!):
https://store.steampowered.com/app/344740/CRYPTARK/

Send to anyone you think would like complex roguelite shooters.

We're releasing the 3d FPS sequel GUNHEAD next month on November 8th, so wanted to give more players a chance to check out Cryptark before then. Can wishlist Gunhead here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/704000/GUNHEAD

Along with that we also updated Cryptark: adding a 'Easy Mode' option (asks for 'Easy Mode' on first time playing, and can be set in Settings). 'Easy Mode' reduces costs, and adds more player health. We also add a No Screenshake toggle.

thanks!

  • Lee

