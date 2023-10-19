CRYPTARK Update + free on Steam for 48 hours!

Hey everyone!

We've made Cryptark free on Steam for the next 48 hours (free to own forever!):

https://store.steampowered.com/app/344740/CRYPTARK/

Send to anyone you think would like complex roguelite shooters.

We're releasing the 3d FPS sequel GUNHEAD next month on November 8th, so wanted to give more players a chance to check out Cryptark before then. Can wishlist Gunhead here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/704000/GUNHEAD

Along with that we also updated Cryptark: adding a 'Easy Mode' option (asks for 'Easy Mode' on first time playing, and can be set in Settings). 'Easy Mode' reduces costs, and adds more player health. We also add a No Screenshake toggle.

thanks!