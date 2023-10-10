Planet S Version 0.6.8

Hey everyone!
This update brings another set of bug fixes and some additional QoL improvements.
Quality of life:
- Added damage type information in the damage tooltip for ships and buildings
- Added the ability to pause all buildings of the same type on a planet by holding shift while pausing a building
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a crash related to residents wandering around in cities
- Fixed a rare drone related crash when taking over a colony
- Fixed multiple trade route related desyncs
- Fixed a super rare desync that could occure when demolishing the spaceship yard during spaceship construction
- Fixed a bug that caused bots to repair building that they didn't unlock yet
- Fixed a desync that could occure when trying to repair a building that wasn't unlocked using the upgrade hotkey
- Fixed a bug that caused spaceship layers to be displayed incorrectly in planet orbits
Enjoy!
TeamJA
Changed files in this update