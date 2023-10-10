 Skip to content

Planet S update for 10 October 2023

Planet S Version 0.6.8

10 October 2023

Hey everyone!

This update brings another set of bug fixes and some additional QoL improvements.

Quality of life:

  • Added damage type information in the damage tooltip for ships and buildings
  • Added the ability to pause all buildings of the same type on a planet by holding shift while pausing a building

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a crash related to residents wandering around in cities
  • Fixed a rare drone related crash when taking over a colony
  • Fixed multiple trade route related desyncs
  • Fixed a super rare desync that could occure when demolishing the spaceship yard during spaceship construction
  • Fixed a bug that caused bots to repair building that they didn't unlock yet
  • Fixed a desync that could occure when trying to repair a building that wasn't unlocked using the upgrade hotkey
  • Fixed a bug that caused spaceship layers to be displayed incorrectly in planet orbits

Enjoy!
TeamJA

