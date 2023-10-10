Dev Log & Update V2.21: New Enemies, Balance Changes, and Bugfixes!

This update is to the Default Branch & Demo, changes should be playable by all users at time of this post

Shareholders!

I have pushed all of the changes and improvements from experimental to default, and additional hotfixes. I appreciate your patience as I figure out the exact balance of this game, I believe each update we are getting closer to a great balance baseline. I do recognize that as I add new units and status effects, they might take a couple of updates to perfectly find their home.

Management Terry has paid McClancy & Company over $12 Million to consult us on improvements for the game. Upon much research the consultants reached the same conclusion that one of our low level programming Terries already knew; The Map generator is holding us back. Below is a cool dev diary showing off what I'm doing with the new map generator, and why I believe it's a foundational step into tower defense perfection:

As always I'd love to hear your feedback!

Terry

-CEO, Terry, Possibly a corporation

Changes Since Last Update To Default

Added:

New Paradox Rift effects, it's all GPU shader stuff so it shouldn't be noticeable on performance.

Stealth Enemies!

2 New Stealth Units.

Guard Tower: reveals stealth units, and additional technologies added to towers to allow them to target stealth units.

"Silos Needed" audio check will trigger every 15 seconds, it'll do this 3 times. It won't restart until silo capacity has dropped below 75%.

Small Text on the first Tech Research slot to remind players to construct a tech uplink.

Custom Death Gibs: I want to capture the General's technical exploding when units die style. I want a corpse of the vehicle to fly up, explosion, gibs, the whole style. I've been working on adding some to the earlier vehicles. (Like always this was 100x harder than initially imagined)

Status Effects are now label on Champion's Health Bar, they can be hovered over with the mouse to reveal the description!

Champion's Name can now be pulled from your Steam Friends List!

Pause screen now includes me begging for reviews.

Invincible Status Effect

Steam Rich Presence Text for In-game status, now your friends can actively judge your performance.

DX11 Launch Option: If you are having crashing issues, please attempt this mode.

Fixed:

Not all Exit To Desktop Buttons were created equal, If you died and exited to desktop, you were still prompted to give feedback. I thought that was disabled... BUT, I do have ~80 responses, so that'll be a great resource. Feedback Survey Removed

Console should now prevent keyboard inputs from registering.

Tactical Center Damage done by enemy units is now based only on difficulty & the vehicle's base stat. Being a Champion doesn't give it bonus damage.

Temporarily disabled Airfield, it will be returned better than ever, its really old, buggy, and bare-bones. I intend to rewrite it with more features soon.

Attempted To fix the the inability to place tech structures, I still haven't been able to nail down what exactly is causing it.

Gem Refineries no longer believe that water nodes are interact-able.

Basic Power Plant default power generation 100 -> 150

Higher EXP gain at higher rounds.

Tons of minor configuration changes.

Continued work in reducing mesh count & adding Level Of Detail models to every model.

Main menu camera sped up

Feedback button now closes with settings menu

H Key now returns you to your HQ as intended

Redid Terry-Gear MK1, It looks weaker and more unique now, feels more like a MK1.

Reworked Terry-Gear MK2, It shoots a conventional cannon now, and it's stats re-balanced.

Small Game-pad UI interaction fixes

Finally managed to center the Technology Shop camera...

Mission Success screen should display upon surviving round 250.

Reduced construction time of Atomic & Nuclear reactors.

UI fixes for Widescreen users

Tech Tree Moves: