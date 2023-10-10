Alpha V2 Update #7: Kick the Darkness Until It Saves

More slim patch nodes but a chunk update! Here are some big highlights:
- All new 4 save slots for every game. Save any time you wish, restore any time you wish. Free for all, in-game save scumming has arrived! In addition, the game helps by making 4 automatic checkpoints for you that you can access from the game ESC menu -- Retry Mission (goes to the safehouse just before the mission), Retry Level (returns to the start of the current level), retry turn (for pure oops!) and if you return to the Safehouse after a mission, you can use After Last Mission (jump back to the turn you finished the mission). In true gold plating style, if you use a save slot all 4 of its auto-save checkpoints are properly saved and restored at all times. :praise: Cory :spice:
- New camera option to control the mode of camera transition when switching to or focusing on characters -- default is now Pan, options to Cut (what it was before) and Pan with Rotation (to be sure you can see them)
- Fixed "H" highlight toggle to stay on and not cancel randomly. If you play with H on, this is a big win.
- And finally, we fixed a mountain of UI issues, clicks and clacks not working great.
v0.9.19 - 10/10/2023
- All new save slot system - save from the Safehouse or on a mission into 4 unique save slots
- Auto-save checkpoints Retry Mission, Retry Level, Retry Room and After Last Mission (from Safehouse) also offer easy restore points
- All 4 auto-save points are saved and loaded with your save slot !!
- Fast saving and loading allows for more experimentation
- Adjusted default camera transition between characters to panning, added option to set to pan / cut / pan with rotate
- Focusing on characters or enemies in the timeline uses the same camera transition mode
- Added first wave of hovers to market/inventory - Armor ballistic and kinetic protection values
- Added window to examine enemy debuffs (click once to focus, click twice for stats) - will soon contain enemy type description / Talents
- Fixed bug where toggle highlights would be turned off by actions like canceling talents
- Improved click behavior in training tree - clicking will now unhide
- Improved highlight of class training button - it is a good thing, not bad warning
- Improved mission planning - if you choose to deploy, it will deploy to the currently selected room (versus planned room)
- Fixed issues with mission generating way too much Heat (Sec Level 0, Sec Tally 11 = 11 heat wut?!)
- Fixed ability to throw grenade way past maximum range sometimes
- Fixed issue with grenade + friendly fire + passive talent resulting in a lock up
- Fixed issue with enemy's warping under platforms rarely
- Fixed Cyber Surgery button in Training screen did nothing
- Fixed Filter for Contacts overlapping Contacts
