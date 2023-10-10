Share · View all patches · Build 12407928 · Last edited 10 October 2023 – 22:52:02 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Weekly Dev Log for October 10th, 2023, detailing all the changes that have happened since October 2nd, 2023. Note: Devs that don't appear in the weekly log are not necessarily away or not doing work, but may be working on things currently not announced or backend work that doesn't need to be detailed.

OCTOBER 19TH - CATSACK PLUSH

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//11783817/248843309fce303ae5659ff0c353ebb08a53e6db.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//11783817/02f8b03b4afc207bc477f7a11b04e553d2985d91.png)[/url]

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//11783817/849133f6a3543c60c1e3c47c7db8cdd0f2b71875.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//11783817/66155e2d1a0be096becfebe298429d53d787e2ce.png)[/url]

It's almost here! Soon you could have your very own Catsack!

We're so excited to share pictures of the sample Catsack plush from Makeship with you all!

The funding campaign will go live NEXT WEEK on Thursday, October 19th!

Keep an eye out for another fun announcement before then as well!

And thanks again to everyone who shared their plushy preferences in the survey a while back!

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//11783817/4334f79acf32418f73dc0974dd2ef235642344b7.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//11783817/d110a2b400792a87fae34dea3916f1d6bd9d9319.png)[/url]

Halloween 2023 Condo Contest

Hey everyone!

It's time for the Halloween 2023 Condo Contest!

Submit something that fits the Halloween spirit. It can be fun, spooky, eerie, or whatever you want, so long as it follows the rules!

Like last month's contest, there is no restriction on when the Condo was made as long as it hasn't been submitted before.

The submission period ends on October 25th, 2023 at 11:59 PM.

Be sure to look at the prizes and follow the rules on the main thread found here!

Plaza: Boardwalk Attractions

Johanna continued working on art for the new Boardwalk Attractions.

macdguy continued working on the game code for the new Boardwalk Attractions.

Wheezwer continued working on art for the new Boardwalk Attractions.

Plaza: Boardwalk Attractions WIP















Halloween 2023

Development continues on the Halloween events for 2023.

Joshua continued working on Halloween items.

macdguy worked on finishing some Halloween items.

Nuclearxpotato continued working on Halloween items.

Miscellany

Lifeless continued working on Game World maps.

macdguy worked on some fixes for Condo I/O.

Madmijk continued working on condo instruments.

Wrap It Up

That about covers everything that happened since October 2nd, 2023 at PixelTail Games.

