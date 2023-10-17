 Skip to content

High On Life update for 17 October 2023

Build Notes for DLC Hotfix 1

Build 12407877

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes & Optimizations

General crash and progress blocker fixes including:
  • During Nipulon Bounty Saloon conversation.
  • During Blim City Invasion.
  • When booting the game while offline.
Achievement Fixes including:
  • Explosion kills now count for That's Ball Folks.
Additional Fixes:
  • Base game inventory no longer missing items after playing DLC.
  • Players will no longer get stuck inside Mux core. Players currently stuck will respawn outside.

