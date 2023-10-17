Build Notes for DLC Hotfix 1

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Fixes & Optimizations
General crash and progress blocker fixes including:
- During Nipulon Bounty Saloon conversation.
- During Blim City Invasion.
- When booting the game while offline.
Achievement Fixes including:
- Explosion kills now count for That's Ball Folks.
Additional Fixes:
- Base game inventory no longer missing items after playing DLC.
- Players will no longer get stuck inside Mux core. Players currently stuck will respawn outside.
