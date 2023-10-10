SteamVR Beta Updated - 2.0.4

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.

In order to get all of these changes, make sure you're opted into both the Steam Client Beta and SteamVR Beta.

Desktop View:

Restored ability to add an individual desktop window, using a button directly on the dashboard.

Desktop windows now show their actual icon in addition to their name.

General:

Fixed cases where binding callouts would stay up even when they should be dismissed.

Index Controller Firmware