 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SteamVR update for 10 October 2023

SteamVR Beta Updated - 2.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12407797 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.

In order to get all of these changes, make sure you're opted into both the Steam Client Beta and SteamVR Beta.

Desktop View:

  • Restored ability to add an individual desktop window, using a button directly on the dashboard.
  • Desktop windows now show their actual icon in addition to their name.

General:

  • Fixed cases where binding callouts would stay up even when they should be dismissed.

Index Controller Firmware

  • Fixed a bug where haptics could stop responding after playing certain repeated haptics events.

Changed depots in gamma branch

View more data in app history for build 12407797
OpenVR Win32 Depot 250821
OpenVR Linux Depot 250823
OpenVR Content Depot 250824
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 817940
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link