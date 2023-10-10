New effects and special attack for Shakira and Cardi B!

Patch notes:
- Health point added
- Added button to press when a Special Attack is available
- Added button to press when the Counter is available
- Added Shakira Ice Spike
- Added CardiB's new special attack
- Added Shakira's new special attack
- Improved Elon Musk model and texture
- Elon Musk's special attack effects improved
- Improved character introduction
- Increased character introduction volume
- Balanced Special Attack Damage:
40% hit damage
20% damage when blocked
Changed files in this update