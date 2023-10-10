 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Celebrity Kombat update for 10 October 2023

New effects and special attack for Shakira and Cardi B!

Share · View all patches · Build 12407791 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes:

  • Health point added
  • Added button to press when a Special Attack is available
  • Added button to press when the Counter is available
  • Added Shakira Ice Spike
  • Added CardiB's new special attack
  • Added Shakira's new special attack
  • Improved Elon Musk model and texture
  • Elon Musk's special attack effects improved
  • Improved character introduction
  • Increased character introduction volume
  • Balanced Special Attack Damage:
    40% hit damage
    20% damage when blocked

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2240391 Depot 2240391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link