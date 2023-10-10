 Skip to content

PogoChamp update for 10 October 2023

Minor patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix bug where the game could display "XX.01" when it should be showing "XX.00".
  • Move [spoiler]Rainbow Gem[/spoiler] icon a few pixels higher.
  • Change Bridge the Gap [spoiler]Rainbow Gem[/spoiler] time from [spoiler]20 -> 24[/spoiler]

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1357221
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 1357222
  • Loading history…
