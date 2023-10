Share · View all patches · Build 12407629 · Last edited 10 October 2023 – 23:09:19 UTC by Wendy

I have many changes, so I will put them in a rapid-fire format.

Added Colt king cobra revolver

Added Toz-81 revolver

Added Springfield XD handgun

Added Luger p08 handgun

Added tec-9 handgun

Added pistolet makarov handgun

Added degle fiddy calber joke handgun

Added 1897 trenchgun shotgun

Added M37 shotgun

Added m590 shotgun

Added 12g double barrel shotgun

Added DP-12 shotgun

Added AUG rifle

Added M16A2 rifle

Added FAMAS rifle

Added springfield 1903 sniper rifle

Added MP5 submachinegun

Added MP5SD submachinegun

Added MP7 submachinegun

Added UZI submachinegun

Added VZ-61 Submachinegun

Added STEN submachinegun

Added EVO-3 scorpion Submachinegun

Added PP-91 KEDR submachinegun

Added RPG-7 Rocket launcher

Added M202 Flash rocket launcher

Added Signal flare launcher

Added Colt M2 LMG

Added Asylum map

Added USA-City-TD map

Added Tower defense gamemode

Optimized many levels

Added M67 grenade

Added M61 grenade

Added MK2 grenade

Redid zombie AI

Redid gore system

Added a new zombie

There's much more in this update, this is a short list.