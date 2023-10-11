The Front is OUT NOW in Early Access!

Greetings players!

We are proud to announce that The Front is out now on Steam via early access!

As we are a small development team, you may occasionally encounter technical issues while playing the game. That said, we are committed to making optimizations and improvements based on your feedback and your suggestions. We firmly believe that each update will bring The Front closer to the amazing game experience that we have long envisioned, and the one that you want to see.

SPECIAL OFFER

You will be able to purchase the game with a launch week 20% off discount price of $15.99 (normal price: $19.99)!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2285150

EARLY ACCESS

The Front is now in early access, so we are still actively developing the game based on player's feed backs and suggestions. Here is a three-stage development roadmap we planned for the upcoming year. Its contents may be adjusted as develoment continues.

STEAM DROP EVENT

Steam crate drops will be available at launch. Players who play the game on Steam will receive crates after playing a certain amount of time.

Crate Description: Crates can be opened from the main menu to receive item skins. These item skins will appear in your Steam inventory.

Steam Community Market: Players will be able to sell the item skins they receive on the Steam Community Market.

* Note: Skins will be tradeable and marketable on the Steam Community Market at launch, but will not immediately be usable in-game. Skin use will be implemented in-game within one month after launch.

ABOUT THE FRONT

Build your own shelter in a post-apocalyptic world — Unrestricted by terrain and unbound by ideas, there are hundreds of building components available to satisfy your imagination.

Unique tower defense gameplay — Control the enemy’s routes and arrange traps and defensive turrets that can sense and auto-attack incoming enemy hordes, including wild monsters, bomb maniacs, stealthy assassins, flying soldiers, and more.

Build your own modern vehicles — Build and drive more than 20 types of vehicles, such as pickup trucks, logging trucks, mining trucks, self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, and helicopter gunships.

Logical circuits — Use simple electrical parts to create complex mechanisms to accomplish various objectives, such as an active defense system that automatically detects and attacks any incoming threats near your base.

Recruit Helpful NPCs — Use Jammers to capture NPCs that assist the player in combat. In addition, each NPC has unique talents that can aid the player with crafting, such as buffing time, output, and durability.

Farming and Cooking — Craft farming equipment to develop your own agriculture through automatic irrigation and crop-growing, and provide dozens of recipes to cook delicious food.

Explore the post-apocalyptic biomes — Cross the desert, rainforest, snow, and swamp; explore unknown areas such as underground institutes and military exclusion zones; collect drawings and grab airdrops.

Join our Discord for more: discord.gg/playthefront