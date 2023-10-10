Update 1.1.1 Hotfix

Steam Workshop

Added automatic download on updated tracks.

Fixed track item text clipping.

Added user score based on the number of downvotes and upvotes.

Added possibility to vote for tracks in game. Vote for your favorite tracks!^-^

Added checkbox to show only your tracks.

Custom Track Editor

Added possibility to change play rate of the song.

Added button to start track from current position.

Disabled metronome by default.

Find Game

Moved all servers to one list with server type description.

Now Friends servers are placed on top of the list and it shows only YOUR friends servers.

Korean localization fixes by 삼복구타권법.

Added auto-translated German localization.

Since the Custom Track Editor is a massive feature of the game, we still have tons of bugs and crashes to fix and major improvements to implement. We will manage with them as soon as possible, trying to fix especially crucial things and easy to fix in the first place.

