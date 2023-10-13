Season 25: Pumpkin Smash

SEASON TWENTY FIVE: PUMPKIN SMASH!!

New Season, Theme & Competitive Squads Mode!

Spooky Season is back, and with it comes a much hyped, much requested feature: Ranked Squads! We've poked and prodded to try and resolve the issue of teamers working together to climb the leaderboards for a few seasons now. This season, we've decided to encourage and require players to team up and work together to earn trophies. Scoring is still calculated individually based on performance.

Other Enhancements:

• New Map: Pumpkin Patch

• A new batch of spooky themed Skins: Candy, Ghost and evolvable Bat in the Season Pass along with new pumpkin themed Trail and Parachute.

There may also be a special, secret treat for dedicated players to find this season.... Who will find it first??

Be safe out there!

-Team RBR