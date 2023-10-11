0️⃣ SNF Perk #2 0️⃣ (patch v0.813)

Hi Time Survivors,
Time for the daily perk
🗹 Perk #1 (Tuesday): Ancient Latin Language
🗹 Perk #2 (today): New Languages + New Shrinker Weapon (only in TS demo, not in Chapter 0!)
☐ Perk #3 (Thursday): Retro GFX Mode
☐ Perk #4 (Friday): New Weapon (only in TS demo, not in Chapter 0!)
With today's patch we add Indonesian and Ukranian to the list of supported languaged, moreover you get a new weapon. Take a look at the brand new Shrinker:
PATCH NOTES 0.813
[Gameplay Changes]
- New Shrinker weapon (only in Time Survivors demo)
[QoL]
- Removed game mode unused unlocks
- Support for Indonesian and Ukrainian languages
_Yes, the new weapons will be available only in Time Survivors demo: if you haven't switched yet, do it now: it's the same game as Chapter 0 but with additional content (more characters, more stages, more weapon) AND you will keep all your current unlocks\progress!_
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211390/Time_Survivors/
Thanks for playing our game!
- Cris, DDT, Lele (Lunar Chili team)
Changed files in this update