0️⃣ SNF Perk #2 0️⃣ (patch v0.813)

Hi Time Survivors,

Time for the daily perk

🗹 Perk #1 (Tuesday): Ancient Latin Language

🗹 Perk #2 (today): New Languages + New Shrinker Weapon (only in TS demo, not in Chapter 0!)

☐ Perk #3 (Thursday): Retro GFX Mode

☐ Perk #4 (Friday): New Weapon (only in TS demo, not in Chapter 0!)

With today's patch we add Indonesian and Ukranian to the list of supported languaged, moreover you get a new weapon. Take a look at the brand new Shrinker:



PATCH NOTES 0.813

[Gameplay Changes]

New Shrinker weapon (only in Time Survivors demo)

[QoL]

Removed game mode unused unlocks

Support for Indonesian and Ukrainian languages

_Yes, the new weapons will be available only in Time Survivors demo: if you haven't switched yet, do it now: it's the same game as Chapter 0 but with additional content (more characters, more stages, more weapon) AND you will keep all your current unlocks\progress!_

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211390/Time_Survivors/

Thanks for playing our game!