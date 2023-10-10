Bug fix
- Consumable items such as "rarity increase" or "bonus level" work correctly.
- Equipment level achievements are correctly taken into account and ranks have been added.
- The visual effect of stunning the player has been made more visible and an animation has been added.
- Boss kill achievements are no longer visible when you have killed a “small” boss, only epic and legendary bosses will have notifications.
- Generic bosses now have a name that corresponds to their identifier, allowing them to diversify compared to the current version and especially for me to more quickly identify which boss your are talking for balance or bug report.
- The boss in the crypt of the Granock Citadel region (in the southeast) has correct animation.
- The boar boss in the swamp does his skills correctly.
- The demon boss in the swamp uses all his skills.
- The Enchanted Mountain Tower Mage Boss uses all of his skills.
- The demon boss in the southwest of Granock Citadel only uses these fireballs when he has 40% of his health, his attack zone is not visible from the start with an area on the ground. Its cold channeling radius is much more easily visible.
- Boss summons work correctly, this concerns the following 3 bosses: skeleton in the Citadel of Granock, Skeleton in the tower in the swamp region, the skeleton dragon in the crypt of the town of Granock.
Changed files in this update