Unification update for 10 October 2023

2023.10.10.1

Build 12407419

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed LIV screen effect being visible when LIV is inactive
  • fixed cursed tomb boss not destroying enemies and gem growths
  • fixed cursed tomb boss framerate crash due to gem growth crush not checking if broken
  • prevented item wheel as a reward upgrade, limited to pre-run selection
  • replaced +1 HP with random item in shop
  • scaled prices for items to gems
  • converted blaster swap action to item drop
  • automatically drop current inventory item if hand is full and auto storage is active

