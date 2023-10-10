- fixed LIV screen effect being visible when LIV is inactive
- fixed cursed tomb boss not destroying enemies and gem growths
- fixed cursed tomb boss framerate crash due to gem growth crush not checking if broken
- prevented item wheel as a reward upgrade, limited to pre-run selection
- replaced +1 HP with random item in shop
- scaled prices for items to gems
- converted blaster swap action to item drop
- automatically drop current inventory item if hand is full and auto storage is active
Unification update for 10 October 2023
2023.10.10.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
