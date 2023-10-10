 Skip to content

Plant Therapy update for 10 October 2023

Shopping Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12407396 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Plant Parents!

This is a small update for a difficult to track down bug. Some users have reported issues while purchasing or selecting items in the shops. We made some changes that we hope addresses this issue.

Thanks for all the feedback!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2505121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2505122
  • Loading history…
