Update 1.9 Rolling Out Now! Difficulty Options Added! - Patch Notes

Hello folks!
Update 1.9 is now rolling out across all platforms! This update brings further fixes and improvements based on community feedback, as well as adding new Career Difficulty options for both Race Sim AI and AI Car Development.
Game Stability
- Optimised memory usage during cinematics
- Intel GPUs without active driver development now default to DX11 for improved stability
Game Difficulty
- Added 'Career Difficulty' options for Race Sim AI and AI Car Development
Race Sim
- Added penalty investigations
- Added “Investigation: No penalty given” outcome for incidents not warranting a time penalty
Race Weekend
- Enabled AI to fit new car parts between races, rather than only on race day; resulting in more informative car comparison data
- Updated recommended strategies for Jeddah
- Adjusted start times for P2 on Sprint weekends
- Fixed audio reactions to constructor title win not triggering when won during a Sprint
- Fixed audio reactions to dominant constructor title win referring to a "close" title win when won during a Sprint
- Updated Singapore GP lap total from 63 to 62 [NEW SAVES ONLY]
- Fixed Alonso Sprint win triggering Grand Prix win commentary lines
- Fixed grid lights staying on after race start
- Updated medium speed sections on Marina Bay circuit map
- Updated DRS zones on Hermanos Rodríguez, Red Bull Ring, and Suzuka circuit maps
- Updated circuit speed on Barcelona circuit map
Presentation
- Fixed main driver name appearing in replays instead of reserve driver when used in Practice
- Fixed sponsor obligation targets not displaying when progressing to screen using R2 button
- Fixed Recent History screen in Board Profile showing current drivers for previous seasons
- Fixed Race Moment briefly, incorrectly displaying as "On Target" in data view
- Fixed "Go to..." link not working when multiple fanfares are triggered simultaneously
- Fixed Play/Stop Team Intro button not working when using a controller during new career setup
- Updated "Last Lap" notification to say "Final Lap"
- Fixed starting grid positions not displaying on Race Preparation screen
- Fixed "DRS Disabled" message appearing instead of "DRS Enabled" after loading a mid-session save
Inbox
- Fixed rival team principal email stating signed driver is "with us for now" on Jan 1st, after driver is signed on Dec 31st
- Fixed rival team principal stating "It could be going better" in F1 Monthly update, when in first place
- Fixed repetition of "chassis" in email when rushed car part design project is delayed
- Stopped "Skip sponsorship obligation" email dilemma being sent after final race
Animation
- Improved lighting in garage scenes during night races
- Fixed mechanic clipping through chair in garage
- Adjusted cameras used for Bahrain intro cinematic
- Fixed bottle clipping and shaking in Monaco podium scenes
- Fixed camera view being obscured by set on post-race reaction cinematic
Thank you, as always, for your continued feedback and support! We'll have another Under Investigation post soon to highlight the areas our development team are focussing on for the next update to F1 Manager 23.
