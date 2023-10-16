Update 1.9 Rolling Out Now! Difficulty Options Added! - Patch Notes

Hello folks!

Update 1.9 is now rolling out across all platforms! This update brings further fixes and improvements based on community feedback, as well as adding new Career Difficulty options for both Race Sim AI and AI Car Development.

Game Stability

Optimised memory usage during cinematics

Intel GPUs without active driver development now default to DX11 for improved stability

Game Difficulty

Added 'Career Difficulty' options for Race Sim AI and AI Car Development

Race Sim

Added penalty investigations

Added “Investigation: No penalty given” outcome for incidents not warranting a time penalty

Race Weekend

Enabled AI to fit new car parts between races, rather than only on race day; resulting in more informative car comparison data

Updated recommended strategies for Jeddah

Adjusted start times for P2 on Sprint weekends

Fixed audio reactions to constructor title win not triggering when won during a Sprint

Fixed audio reactions to dominant constructor title win referring to a "close" title win when won during a Sprint

Updated Singapore GP lap total from 63 to 62 [NEW SAVES ONLY]

Fixed Alonso Sprint win triggering Grand Prix win commentary lines

Fixed grid lights staying on after race start

Updated medium speed sections on Marina Bay circuit map

Updated DRS zones on Hermanos Rodríguez, Red Bull Ring, and Suzuka circuit maps

Updated circuit speed on Barcelona circuit map

Presentation

Fixed main driver name appearing in replays instead of reserve driver when used in Practice

Fixed sponsor obligation targets not displaying when progressing to screen using R2 button

Fixed Recent History screen in Board Profile showing current drivers for previous seasons

Fixed Race Moment briefly, incorrectly displaying as "On Target" in data view

Fixed "Go to..." link not working when multiple fanfares are triggered simultaneously

Fixed Play/Stop Team Intro button not working when using a controller during new career setup

Updated "Last Lap" notification to say "Final Lap"

Fixed starting grid positions not displaying on Race Preparation screen

Fixed "DRS Disabled" message appearing instead of "DRS Enabled" after loading a mid-session save

Inbox

Fixed rival team principal email stating signed driver is "with us for now" on Jan 1st, after driver is signed on Dec 31st

Fixed rival team principal stating "It could be going better" in F1 Monthly update, when in first place

Fixed repetition of "chassis" in email when rushed car part design project is delayed

Stopped "Skip sponsorship obligation" email dilemma being sent after final race

Animation

Improved lighting in garage scenes during night races

Fixed mechanic clipping through chair in garage

Adjusted cameras used for Bahrain intro cinematic

Fixed bottle clipping and shaking in Monaco podium scenes

Fixed camera view being obscured by set on post-race reaction cinematic

Thank you, as always, for your continued feedback and support! We’ll have another Under Investigation post soon to highlight the areas our development team are focussing on for the next update to F1 Manager 23. If you wish to provide feedback on the game, please join our Discord [discord.gg/f1manager]