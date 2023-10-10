Version 0.1.29

[Added] Tire Inflation and Inflate Machine

[Added] No camera info text to security panel

[Added] Family car now purchaseable from random dealer at town

[Added] Durability info text while using equipment

[Added] Wave animation to customers

[Added] New reviews for decorations

[Added] Shelf level to increase per item limit

[Added] Plunger to cleaner npc

[Added] Spot Light

[Added] Security Camera sockets to toilet

[Added] Cigarette break for customers, you can hit them with bat while they are smoking. If you not and there is no trash bin they will throw cigarette to the ground and that may start a fire

[Added] 5 New customer model

[Added] Fuel Tank Capacity Upgrade, it adds %20 max capacity of current capacity

[Added] New reputation level with 15 worker limit

[Added] New tv socket to market level 3

[Added] Temperature system

[Added] Air Conditioner

[Added] New reviews for cold and hot

[Added] New animations for cold and hot reaction

[Added] Sprinkler

[Added] Customer cigarette butts can now start fires, customers run away when there is a fire

[Added] French Language

[Added] Send Boxes to Warehouse option to cart to sell them

[Added] Sync option to tv

[Added] 2 New Grocery

[Added] Stray Cat

[Added] Now you can see trashes via holding ALT key

[Fixed] Sometimes customers stuck with leaning pose

[Fixed] The car dealer on the streets has a defective model

[Fixed] Customers does not open coolers door

[Fixed] Sometimes customers poop at wrong position

[Fixed] Trash bin interaction text is not showing when carrying small trash

[Fixed] Adding trash to trash bin doesnt give reputation point

[Fixed] TV does not stop while we have electric bill

[Fixed] Office chairs loaded multiple times

[Fixed] Workers not correctly carry objects

[Fixed] Vehicles sometimes do slaloms

[Fixed] Wrong rotated trash bins

[Changed] Some translations

[Changed] Trash can position

[Changed] Customers look to player conditions

[Changed] Upgrades Max Levels

[Changed] Now washer npc aim to target

[Changed] Camera motion removed for sprinting

[Changed] Now toilet doors not open automatically for player

[Performance] General Improvements