New achievements and requested features!

Hey guild leaders!

Here's some of what I've been working on the last couple of weeks...

Player Requested Features

Community suggestions by Gamenaut and an anonymous user:

Last week, I added an optional setting for edge-scrolling!

Tested it out and it works well :D

It's disabled by default, but can be enabled through the main menu and pause menu.

You can also now rotate characters when inspecting them (inspect with right click) underground as well as in the guild. Nyooom!

New Achievements

Since releasing an update last week I've been working on adding new achievements to the game!

There's something just extremely rewarding about Steam achievements to me, so I figured adding a couple more to track your progress throughout the game would be fun :D

What's Next?

I plan on spending my time until next Tuesday continuing to work on more achievements and the new areas.

Here's what I plan to work on afterwards...

Controller Support Initial

-One week

I want to check out what I'd need to use to add controller support. I won't be adding it yet, but I want to outline what's necessary to add it.

More Speech

-Two to three weeks

There's two things I want to add during this update;

A system for updating the speech of existing characters Expanding the speech system, adding more lines, context (for characters) and other improvements.

Improved bonfire UI

-Two weeks

I want to make the bonfire interface clearer so players experience less fiddling and confusing when healing their characters.

Visual Overworld

-Two to three weeks

The Overworld interface is a bit lacking and gray - so I was thinking about redoing it by displaying some things like the guild with custom 3D visuals.

P.S.

Progress and updates might be a tiny bit more sluggish due to the horrifying recent events and ongoing war happening here in Israel. That being said, I am safe and even if a tad bit slower, development on Netherguild continues regardless.

Thank you for your understanding - hope that you and your loved ones are safe!

-David