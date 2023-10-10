Warlordocracy Early v9.3

Slimes now have ranged attacks, explosions now shake the camera, new infravision status effect, other minor fixes.

Ranged slime attacks:



Complete list of changes:

-Mobiles no longer retaliate on attacks if they have a destination.

-New script command: "camShake" (shake camera for explosions, etc.).

-Improved explosion sounds, fixed sounds in scripts, included camera shakes.

-Effect sounds now play in effect object INI scripts (not outside).

-Slimes now have ranged attack (new missiles sprites).

-Fixed some remaining butterfly animation fuck ups.

-New status effect: infravision (detect invisible).

-New Chapter 2 screen, new Ch.2 map screen art.

-New objects: hammocks, potionInfravision.

-New map tiles: metal.