Warlordocracy update for 10 October 2023

Warlordocracy Early v9.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Slimes now have ranged attacks, explosions now shake the camera, new infravision status effect, other minor fixes.

Ranged slime attacks:

Complete list of changes:

-Mobiles no longer retaliate on attacks if they have a destination.
-New script command: "camShake" (shake camera for explosions, etc.).
-Improved explosion sounds, fixed sounds in scripts, included camera shakes.
-Effect sounds now play in effect object INI scripts (not outside).
-Slimes now have ranged attack (new missiles sprites).
-Fixed some remaining butterfly animation fuck ups.
-New status effect: infravision (detect invisible).
-New Chapter 2 screen, new Ch.2 map screen art.
-New objects: hammocks, potionInfravision.
-New map tiles: metal.

