Warlordocracy Early v9.3

Slimes now have ranged attacks, explosions now shake the camera, new infravision status effect, other minor fixes.
Complete list of changes:
-Mobiles no longer retaliate on attacks if they have a destination.
-New script command: "camShake" (shake camera for explosions, etc.).
-Improved explosion sounds, fixed sounds in scripts, included camera shakes.
-Effect sounds now play in effect object INI scripts (not outside).
-Slimes now have ranged attack (new missiles sprites).
-Fixed some remaining butterfly animation fuck ups.
-New status effect: infravision (detect invisible).
-New Chapter 2 screen, new Ch.2 map screen art.
-New objects: hammocks, potionInfravision.
-New map tiles: metal.
