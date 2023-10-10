 Skip to content

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 10 October 2023

Goddess of Fate Update + Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12407239 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Goddess of Fate now offers a variety of dangerous map modifiers on Spicy and Inferno difficulties. Good luck!
  • Tamed monsters now have extra movement speed and target acquisition distance when compared to their untamed counterparts. The Beastmaster is just that inspiring!
  • Added some loading screen tips
  • Fixed a bug where Tamed pets were having their damage zeroed out
  • Fixed a bug where pets could not cross the threshold into a new area (finally!)
  • Fixed a bug where the Mysterious Treasure skill in the Goddess of Fate pool was masquerading as an Upgrade Event
  • Fixed various tiling issues in some areas

