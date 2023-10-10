- The Goddess of Fate now offers a variety of dangerous map modifiers on Spicy and Inferno difficulties. Good luck!
- Tamed monsters now have extra movement speed and target acquisition distance when compared to their untamed counterparts. The Beastmaster is just that inspiring!
- Added some loading screen tips
- Fixed a bug where Tamed pets were having their damage zeroed out
- Fixed a bug where pets could not cross the threshold into a new area (finally!)
- Fixed a bug where the Mysterious Treasure skill in the Goddess of Fate pool was masquerading as an Upgrade Event
- Fixed various tiling issues in some areas
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 10 October 2023
Goddess of Fate Update + Bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2632001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update