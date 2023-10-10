- Fixed a bug that caused the selection cursor to move in the wrong order against certain enemy groups
- Added two new illustrations to the gallery
- Added a new hint when losing against the final boss of Chapter 2 for the second time
8-Colors Star Guardians + update for 10 October 2023
[Bug fix + new gallery pictures] Fixed targeting bug order against Trigato
