8-Colors Star Guardians + update for 10 October 2023

[Bug fix + new gallery pictures] Fixed targeting bug order against Trigato

  • Fixed a bug that caused the selection cursor to move in the wrong order against certain enemy groups
  • Added two new illustrations to the gallery
  • Added a new hint when losing against the final boss of Chapter 2 for the second time

