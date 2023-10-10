 Skip to content

Street Stallion: The Jaywalk Simulator update for 10 October 2023

HORSING AROUND THE WORLD, LOCALIZATION UPDATE

Build 12407203 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Localization full UI Translation to all Steam supported languages:

Arabic, Bulgarian, ChineseSimplefied, ChineseTraditional, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish,French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, PortugueseBrazil, Romanian, Russian, SpanishSpain, SpanishLatinAmerica, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian,Vietnamese

minor notes:

  • removed crouch function (it was an oversight from the character controller and should have never been in the game)
  • optimized 3d models
  • changed level end timer format to MM;SS;hh

