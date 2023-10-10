HORSING AROUND THE WORLD, LOCALIZATION UPDATE

Added Localization full UI Translation to all Steam supported languages:
Arabic, Bulgarian, ChineseSimplefied, ChineseTraditional, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish,French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, PortugueseBrazil, Romanian, Russian, SpanishSpain, SpanishLatinAmerica, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian,Vietnamese
minor notes:
- removed crouch function (it was an oversight from the character controller and should have never been in the game)
- optimized 3d models
- changed level end timer format to MM;SS;hh
