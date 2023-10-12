Update v0.8.14 is LIVE!

Hello to our devoted DownhillVR community! We are thrilled to announce the release of the v0.8.14 update. This latest version is brimming with a multitude of bug fixes and enhancements. We've also introduced two exciting new challenge tracks, along with innovative features, all meticulously crafted to elevate and enrich your virtual biking experience. Dive in and explore what we've prepared for you!

Release Notes

🆕 New Content

Challenges : Dive into a two brand-new intermediate challenge tracks Sandy Massives and Jumpgate Journey , offering a unique experience for newcomers and seasoned players alike.

: Dive into a two brand-new intermediate challenge tracks and , offering a unique experience for newcomers and seasoned players alike. Wildlife: Encounter deers and cows near various tracks and trails. These animals not only add to the scenic beauty but also dynamically react to riders when approached closely.

🛠️ Bug Fixes

VR Camera Reset : Resolved a glitch that reset the view to the current HMD position post-loading and during respawn/restart.

: Resolved a glitch that reset the view to the current HMD position post-loading and during respawn/restart. Bike Riding Stability : Enhanced bike stability to rectify prior inconsistencies.

: Enhanced bike stability to rectify prior inconsistencies. Bike Surface Drag : Eliminated an anomaly where surface drag was applied mid-air, influencing jumps and in-flight dynamics.

: Eliminated an anomaly where surface drag was applied mid-air, influencing jumps and in-flight dynamics. Landing Dynamics : Made strides in addressing the excessive bike rotation during landings, particularly when only the front wheel makes contact. Although instances might still occur, their frequency should be reduced.

: Made strides in addressing the excessive bike rotation during landings, particularly when only the front wheel makes contact. Although instances might still occur, their frequency should be reduced. Sprinting Dynamics : Deactivated sprinting when airborne for a more realistic biking experience.

: Deactivated sprinting when airborne for a more realistic biking experience. Respawn Mechanism : Addressed an issue where the respawn option in the in-game pause menu would sometimes be deactivated despite being available.

: Addressed an issue where the respawn option in the in-game pause menu would sometimes be deactivated despite being available. UI Challenge Tiers: Resolved an issue where all locked tiers displayed the message "Complete previous tier to unlock," even if they were empty. They now correctly display the "Coming Soon" message

🕹️ Enhancements

Force Feedback : Refined the force feedback mechanism for the steering limits on gamepad.

: Refined the force feedback mechanism for the steering limits on gamepad. Airborn Alley Tier Change : Moved Airborn Alley challenge track from novice tier to intermediate.

: Moved Airborn Alley challenge track from novice tier to intermediate. Visual Enhancements : Rolled out a slew of material improvements and optimilizations.

: Rolled out a slew of material improvements and optimilizations. Time Trial : In the starting screen, the player's name now stands out with a distinct color.

: In the starting screen, the player's name now stands out with a distinct color. UI Challenge Trophies : For challenges, a checkmark now signifies if you've successfully completed a challenge without necessarily beating any preset trophy time.

: For challenges, a checkmark now signifies if you've successfully completed a challenge without necessarily beating any preset trophy time. Leaderboard Enhancements : The leaderboard now displays both track and environment names.

: The leaderboard now displays both track and environment names. Thank You Dialog : After completing your maiden ride, we've added a warm 'Thank You' dialog as you return to the main menu.

: After completing your maiden ride, we've added a warm 'Thank You' dialog as you return to the main menu. UI Clarity: Introduced 'Stay Tuned' ribbons over the Career mode and Online Multiplayer tiles, offering clarity on the game's current features.

Your feedback remains an essential foundation for our ongoing improvements to DownhillVR. Dive into latest update and let us know your thoughts!

Enjoy your ride!