Hey Builders! We are pleased to announce our first of many DLC packs available for free for download with Dungeon 3D! In this pack, we have included over 100 new assets that are all Viking themed including some impressive cliff sides, new rocks, new trees, buildings, and SHIPS! Go check it out now!
Dungeon 3D update for 10 October 2023
Patch 2: New Viking DLC!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
