 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dungeon 3D update for 10 October 2023

Patch 2: New Viking DLC!

Share · View all patches · Build 12407078 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Builders! We are pleased to announce our first of many DLC packs available for free for download with Dungeon 3D! In this pack, we have included over 100 new assets that are all Viking themed including some impressive cliff sides, new rocks, new trees, buildings, and SHIPS! Go check it out now!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2613531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link