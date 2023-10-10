Fixed "Otherworldly" achievement triggering for getting a boss familiar item
Fixed "Perfect Day" being able to trigger in a shop
Fixed Concheror boss theme not playing
Stopped pests being affected by status effects while the game is paused
Improved familiar pathfinding. Still not perfect though, I will improve it further in a future path.
Removed the shadow from Concheror
Removed boss names from cosmetic descriptions
Fixed certain credits links not working
Made Concherors aim attack unaffected by confusion
Increased the Immortal Snails size slightly
Buffed Jacks rocket damage by +1
Increased seperation of World Objects
Fixed visual seam in light beam rope
Increased blood pool collider
Fixed crystal collider being off
Nerfed Alt Katydid HP
Reduced hard mode difficulty, bosses now drop 1 heart instead of none
Reduced Katydids bullet range
Fixed some visual errors that can be seen on the edges of the shop/loop room
Fixed NPCs not being interactable with controller
Reduced shop hearts cost slightly
Forebloomed: Evergreen Edition update for 10 October 2023
v1.0.1 Patch notes
