v1.0.1 Patch notes

Fixed "Otherworldly" achievement triggering for getting a boss familiar item

Fixed "Perfect Day" being able to trigger in a shop

Fixed Concheror boss theme not playing

Stopped pests being affected by status effects while the game is paused

Improved familiar pathfinding. Still not perfect though, I will improve it further in a future path.

Removed the shadow from Concheror

Removed boss names from cosmetic descriptions

Fixed certain credits links not working

Made Concherors aim attack unaffected by confusion

Increased the Immortal Snails size slightly

Buffed Jacks rocket damage by +1

Increased seperation of World Objects

Fixed visual seam in light beam rope

Increased blood pool collider

Fixed crystal collider being off

Nerfed Alt Katydid HP

Reduced hard mode difficulty, bosses now drop 1 heart instead of none

Reduced Katydids bullet range

Fixed some visual errors that can be seen on the edges of the shop/loop room

Fixed NPCs not being interactable with controller

Reduced shop hearts cost slightly