 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fantasy Survivors update for 10 October 2023

Update 98 - New map weapon and achievements

Share · View all patches · Build 12407018 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

We've added another map-specific weapon to Cursed Sands. Without spoiling the surprise, let's just say you can loot significantly more gold when using it.

  • Added a new weapon, Hand of Midas, to Cursed Sands.
  • Removed the Frost bow from Cursed Sands.
  • Added 8 more achievements, making the total achievements equal 100! Unfortunately Steam won't allow us to go over 100 without seeing more sales and player engagement.
  • Fixed the Dynamite not causing the shatter status effect when hitting frozen enemies.

When you pick up gold coins generated by the Midas Touch effect, you won't see a message appear in the chat window.
We have not fully tested the potential of the Hand of Midas, but upgrading the Gold Total attribute and using the exit for the gold bonus will get you significantly more gold.

Till later,
André

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2220871 Depot 2220871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link