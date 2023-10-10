Update 98 - New map weapon and achievements

Hi all,

We've added another map-specific weapon to Cursed Sands. Without spoiling the surprise, let's just say you can loot significantly more gold when using it.

Added a new weapon, Hand of Midas, to Cursed Sands.

Removed the Frost bow from Cursed Sands.

Added 8 more achievements, making the total achievements equal 100! Unfortunately Steam won't allow us to go over 100 without seeing more sales and player engagement.

Fixed the Dynamite not causing the shatter status effect when hitting frozen enemies.

When you pick up gold coins generated by the Midas Touch effect, you won't see a message appear in the chat window.

We have not fully tested the potential of the Hand of Midas, but upgrading the Gold Total attribute and using the exit for the gold bonus will get you significantly more gold.

Till later,

André