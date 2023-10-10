- Google Drive Backup is now available for all users
- You can now upgrade from PRO to PRO CROSS
- You can now gift PRO CROSS to your friend
- Minor fixes
Pixel Studio - best pixel art editor update for 10 October 2023
Update 4.82
