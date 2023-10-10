 Skip to content

Pixel Studio - best pixel art editor update for 10 October 2023

Update 4.82

Share · View all patches · Build 12407005 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Google Drive Backup is now available for all users
  • You can now upgrade from PRO to PRO CROSS
  • You can now gift PRO CROSS to your friend
  • Minor fixes

