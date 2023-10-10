2023-10-10 - Minor PC Version 1.04 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12406926 · Last edited 10 October 2023 – 20:13:19 UTC by Wendy

Hey Doods,

We've released an update for Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless to address crashing issues with the game:

For players unable to play the game after selecting Full Screen , it'll now give you an error message and revert to Windowed mode instead of closing. Additionally, fixed a crash that can occur if you try to select a full screen resolution from the list when the functionality isn't supported.

, it'll now give you an error message and revert to Windowed mode instead of closing. Additionally, fixed a crash that can occur if you try to select a full screen resolution from the list when the functionality isn't supported. For players unable to play the game after version 1.02's update , fixed an issue with language selection that was preventing the game from starting properly.

, fixed an issue with language selection that was preventing the game from starting properly. Fixed a problem in which Evilities referring to elements were not applying to composite elements.

Fixed possible slowdowns when loading files, which may improve performance during some effects.

Please continue to discuss issues you may have in our Troubleshooting forum.

Thank you for all of the feedback so far.