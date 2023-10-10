 Skip to content

Heard of the Story? update for 10 October 2023

V0.6.18 - Flat map start option and minor improvements

  • When starting a new adventure, you will now see a new option to start on an almost completely flat map
  • The new adventure configuration crash screen will now point out that a reason for the crash could be an already occupied port by another application
  • You can now click on crafting recipes to see the requirements without being near or inside the required workspace

