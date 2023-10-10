- When starting a new adventure, you will now see a new option to start on an almost completely flat map
- The new adventure configuration crash screen will now point out that a reason for the crash could be an already occupied port by another application
- You can now click on crafting recipes to see the requirements without being near or inside the required workspace
Heard of the Story? update for 10 October 2023
V0.6.18 - Flat map start option and minor improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1881941
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update