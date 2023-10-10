

Hello, Stalkers! We are pleased to introduce you to the latest update 1.00.31.

What's new:

☢️ A new anomaly "Soap Bubble" has been added, which can be encountered in the "Swamp" level.

☢️ Mines have now been placed on certain levels. According to stalkers, these are remnants from the pre-war times. It's best to avoid them, but nobody forbids shooting them!

Improvements and changes:

🔸 Backpack grabbing mechanism has been improved.

🔸 We've conducted additional training with the bandits and "Strike" fighters. They used to miss their targets often, but now they promise to be more ruthless towards you.

🔸 Level loading speed has been increased.

🔸 Transition speed between levels has been accelerated.

🔸 GPU workload distribution has been optimized.

🔸 Overall game performance has been enhanced by an average of 15-20%, depending on your graphics card.

Remember, Stalkers: The Zone is ever-changing, and every trip into it poses a new challenge. Stay alert and cautious. Good luck! Many more exciting things await you ahead!