Hello, Stalkers! We are pleased to introduce you to the latest update 1.00.31.
What's new:
☢️ A new anomaly "Soap Bubble" has been added, which can be encountered in the "Swamp" level.
☢️ Mines have now been placed on certain levels. According to stalkers, these are remnants from the pre-war times. It's best to avoid them, but nobody forbids shooting them!
Improvements and changes:
🔸 Backpack grabbing mechanism has been improved.
🔸 We've conducted additional training with the bandits and "Strike" fighters. They used to miss their targets often, but now they promise to be more ruthless towards you.
🔸 Level loading speed has been increased.
🔸 Transition speed between levels has been accelerated.
🔸 GPU workload distribution has been optimized.
🔸 Overall game performance has been enhanced by an average of 15-20%, depending on your graphics card.
Remember, Stalkers: The Zone is ever-changing, and every trip into it poses a new challenge. Stay alert and cautious. Good luck! Many more exciting things await you ahead!
