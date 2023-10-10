 Skip to content

Z.O.N.A Project X update for 10 October 2023

Hello, Stalkers! We are pleased to introduce you to the latest update 1.00.31

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello, Stalkers! We are pleased to introduce you to the latest update 1.00.31.

What's new:

☢️ A new anomaly "Soap Bubble" has been added, which can be encountered in the "Swamp" level.
☢️ Mines have now been placed on certain levels. According to stalkers, these are remnants from the pre-war times. It's best to avoid them, but nobody forbids shooting them!

Improvements and changes:

🔸 Backpack grabbing mechanism has been improved.
🔸 We've conducted additional training with the bandits and "Strike" fighters. They used to miss their targets often, but now they promise to be more ruthless towards you.
🔸 Level loading speed has been increased.
🔸 Transition speed between levels has been accelerated.
🔸 GPU workload distribution has been optimized.
🔸 Overall game performance has been enhanced by an average of 15-20%, depending on your graphics card.

Remember, Stalkers: The Zone is ever-changing, and every trip into it poses a new challenge. Stay alert and cautious. Good luck! Many more exciting things await you ahead!

