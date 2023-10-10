Update, Version 20231010

Share · View all patches · Build 12406775 · Last edited 10 October 2023 – 20:09:16 UTC by Wendy





[Faith]Added the concept of "Abrahamic Religions."

[Faith]New Faith Tenet: Deuteronomy 32:43

[Faith]New Faith Tenet: Psalms 58:10

[Faith]Added a new module: FaithCheckModule

[Faith]Added a new function: isAbrahamicReligion?

【信仰】加入了概念【亚伯拉罕信仰】

【信仰】新信条：申命记 32:43

【信仰】新信条：圣经诗篇 58:10

【信仰】加入了新的代码模块：FaithCheckModule

【信仰】加入了新的函数：isAbrahamicReligion?

