Update, Version 20231010

Sorry, I just saw a video of 40 Israeli babies beheaded by Hamas. I am not in a good mood today.
English
############Content################
[Faith]Added the concept of "Abrahamic Religions."
[Faith]New Faith Tenet: Deuteronomy 32:43
[Faith]New Faith Tenet: Psalms 58:10
###########System##################
[Faith]Added a new module: FaithCheckModule
[Faith]Added a new function: isAbrahamicReligion?
简体中文
############Content################
【信仰】加入了概念【亚伯拉罕信仰】
【信仰】新信条：申命记 32:43
【信仰】新信条：圣经诗篇 58:10
###########System##################
【信仰】加入了新的代码模块：FaithCheckModule
【信仰】加入了新的函数：isAbrahamicReligion?
