On Dark Terms update for 10 October 2023

0.1.0 is here, Halloween Part 1! You won't want to miss this!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW

  • The open world has been decorated with a Halloween theme!
  • Creepy Halloween ambience has been added to reel you into the spooky atmosphere!
  • You scream, I scream, we all scream… Ice Cream trucks have mysteriously arrived in town and they don't seem quite right.
  • Scarecrows populate the world waiting for victims… do you dare approach them?

UPDATES

  • Dying in the open world is now possible. Players will be resurrected back to their apartment as a human, bypassing the astral afterlife. Don’t worry though, as of right now, there is no consequence for dying in the open world.
  • Each Hunt Map has been decorated as well so be sure to try out the Demon, Witch, and Ghost!
  • Hiding just got a whole lot creepier... the Darkness is always watching.

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where the awaken audio and footsteps sometimes weren't playing.
  • Fixed an issue where energy was sometimes being cleared upon leaving and re-entering without resetting the current dungeon.

