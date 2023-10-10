0.1.0 is here, Halloween Part 1! You won't want to miss this!

The open world has been decorated with a Halloween theme!
Creepy Halloween ambience has been added to reel you into the spooky atmosphere!
You scream, I scream, we all scream… Ice Cream trucks have mysteriously arrived in town and they don't seem quite right.
Scarecrows populate the world waiting for victims… do you dare approach them?
UPDATES
Dying in the open world is now possible. Players will be resurrected back to their apartment as a human, bypassing the astral afterlife. Don’t worry though, as of right now, there is no consequence for dying in the open world.
Each Hunt Map has been decorated as well so be sure to try out the Demon, Witch, and Ghost!
Hiding just got a whole lot creepier... the Darkness is always watching.
FIXES
Fixed an issue where the awaken audio and footsteps sometimes weren't playing.
Fixed an issue where energy was sometimes being cleared upon leaving and re-entering without resetting the current dungeon.
