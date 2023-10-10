Released - 10/11 Content Update

Greetings, Divers! 🦞

We’ve been hard at work behind the scenes to bring you an exciting new update!

Our team has tried our best to address your feedback and are thrilled to introduce a wave of fresh content that will enhance your diving experience.

Get ready to embark on new adventures and explore the ocean like never before!

If you're experiencing an abnormal amount of crashes,

please follow the guide in the link below to verify the integrity of game files on Steam.

[Steps on How To Verify Integrity of Game Files]

https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

◈ Updated Version:

Windows: v1.0.0.1103

Mac OS: v1.0.0.226.mac

◈ Update Details

Potential spoilers regarding the main content of the game have been [spoiler]masked[/spoiler].

[New Contents]

1) New Story - Sub Missions

* New sub missions have been added to late-game regions [spoiler](Glacial Area/Passage)[/spoiler], which were previously focused on the main story.

2) Lobsters & Crab Traps

* New crabs and lobsters have been introduced along with the system called ‘Crab Traps’, which are used for catching them.*

You can set up crab traps and wait to capture crabs, lobsters, and etc.**

* A new “Lobster Party” event, featuring new species, have been added.

3) Auto Farming

* Hire MC Sammy to help with chores in the farm.*

New devices for storing eggs and feeding chickens have been added.**

4) New Event Boss

* A new boss will appear when ALL Marinca cards have been collected.

5) New Special Customer - Wandering Merchant

* New special customer ‘Wandering Merchant’ will visit Bancho Sushi.*

Serve him a special dish and he’ll occasionally return to sell various items, including new ingredients.**

6) New Night Species

* To address the issue of many daytime fish species being prevalent during night dives, we are introducing new exclusive fish species that can only be found at night.

7) Additional Contents

* Seed upgrade is now available at Kazhin’s seed shop.*

An ‘Operator' has been added to your contacts.** Contact the operator to enter promotion codes, check your fortune, and review your dive information.

* A new ‘Nocturnal’ category has been added to the Marinca. Species that only appear at night will be moved to this category.

8) Trading Cards & Steam Point Shop Items

* Various Steam Point Shop items including Trading Cards, Emoticons, and Backgrounds will be added. Link to the Point Shop will be provided here when the update has been completed.

[Improvements & Balance Changes]

1) Loading Time and Performance Improvements

* We’ve conducted an overall optimization of the game, resulting in shorter loading times and overall performance enhancements.*

Face icons of NPCs are now displayed on the loading screen.**

2) Underwater Exploration

* Aggro range, speed, and damage of thresher sharks have been reduced.*

The magazine that Dave reads during the depressurizing screen in the escape pod has changed to ‘Weekly Fish’.**

3) Missions

* [Chapter 2] You can now resume your progress from a mid-mission save point even if you die when [spoiler]escorting Ramo.[/spoiler]*

[Chapter 2] Improved the issue where it was difficult to notice that a phone call had to be made after defeating the [spoiler]Giant Squid.[/spoiler]**

4) Sushi Restaurant

* Made improvements to prevent the same party from being selected repeatedly.*

[After Chapter 3] Addressed the issue where the chopping animation was a bit off during the VIP cooking battle.

When each employee reaches their maximum level, you can view their Cooksta feed which showcases their daily lives on your phone.

You can now engage in new conversations with the employees assigned as managers during daytime.**

* New Bancho cutscene for enhancing dishes have been added.

5) Farm & Fish Farm

* Added an option to prioritize 2-star or 3-star fish when utilizing the ‘Keep up to 2’ function.*

You can now farm fish species that were previously unavailable in the fish farm.**

6) Sea People Village

* You can now purchase seeds directly from Gumo at the seaweed farm.*

New dumpling has been added at Mima’s Restaurant.**

* New missions for late-game have been added to the board in Sea People Village.

7) Other Improvements

* You can now engage in more diverse conversations with the people on your contacts.

[Bug Fixes]

1) Missions

* [After Chapter 3] Fixed an issue where the [spoiler]‘Wedding Song Record’[/spoiler] mission could not be completed under certain circumstances.*

[Chapter 6] Fixed an issue where the menatee would pass through walls in the ‘Lost Baby Menatee’ mission.**

2) Sushi Restaurant

* [After Chapter 3] Fixed an issue in the [spoiler]‘Whose fried food is the best?’[/spoiler] mission where ingredients would occasionally fall outside the pot.*

[After Chapter 3] Fixed an issue where not all customers would enter the restaurant during the [spoiler]Jellyfish Party[/spoiler].

Fixed an issue where Luis’s contact was not registered in specific situations.

Fixed an issue where the BGM did not speed up when the restaurant was about to close.**

3) Underwater Exploration

* Fixed an issue where the movements of the Pink Dolphin would appear choppy when taking photos in its photo spot.*

Fixed an issue where the background UI of item acquisition screen was displayed abnormally in specific regions.

Fixed an issue where the ammo box disappeared in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where Dave’s breathing effect was not displayed in some cutscenes.**

4) Other Bug Fixes

* Fixed the typos and errors of in-game texts that were reported in our community channels.*

Fixed an issue where texts would go over their UI boundaries in the pause window during mid-dive.**

* Fixed an issue where the fish farm tutorial was not displayed as intended when playing the game in certain resolutions.

Additional Information

Please note that if you're still experiencing issues after the patch, please compress the files from the path below and send them to our help center.

Windows:

%LocalAppData%..\LocalLow

exon\DAVE THE DIVER

Mac:

~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log

~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

or

~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

Steam Deck:

./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes

If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Your reports are essential to improving the game and we’re happy that you guys are with us along the way. Please remember that if you have anything to share, feel free to let us know.

We want to thank all the divers who have provided us with bug reports, even if you’re not named below! Your feedback is always appreciated.

Jeremy / XtremeHairball / Salmon / peperozz / RedKitKats / soso / Wendy