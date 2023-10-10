Divine Dawn 0.27 Update

Took longer than I had hoped, but finally got the update done. Focused mostly on the camp this time around, especially Aspasia's romance progression and a mix of romance and friendship for other characters, along with a lot of typo fixes and some missing expressions for older content.

I hope you enjoy the new content!

Changelog;

Aspasia gets 4, 6, 8, and 10 affection scenes, as well as an 8 trust scene setting up future combat upgrades!

Sam gets a 10 trust scene that lets you somewhat customize her playstyle, helping her synergize with various builds. There's a much smaller, separate scene in the Training tab that lets you change it at any time while in camp.

Sarah gets a 12 affection scene that finally reveals one of her Aspects~

Maya gets an evening hangout/lap pillow scene, unfortunately not involving her lap. She also gets a new missionary sex scene with a CG!

Ashley got a 10-affection scene pushing her romance forward.

Damage/heal displays should be less prone to displaying 10+ digits, but the move to Renpy 8 caused some more backend issues than I had hoped so it's possible I missed some. Please let me know if you run into any!

Various other bug/typo fixes as mentioned above. Probably the most obviously notable one would be Maya's 10 trust scene having expressions now.

I need some damn sleep, but I'll keep an eye on bug/typo reports and dig into my error backlog over this week, and look into patching any issues.

Probably around Sunday I'll have another post up talking about what I plan/hope to do in the next update, which should rrrroughly follow the roadmap but I gotta figure out exactly what is feasible. Still gunning to go heavy on the plot stuff though, hopefully including my girl Ina - I'm jonesing to write her (and Kuril) again!