Game Update & Optimisations

Fixed bandages were not stackable.

Fixed the durability being displayed on non-durable items.

Fixed door UI text was incorrect.

Fixed unable to move in spectator mode after opening console.

Fix terrain materials not always syncing after generation.

Fix influence chest causing game to crash, except in permissions tab (we are still investigating)

Added raid block to building. When your base is struck with an explosive, you cannot build for 30 seconds.

Removed delay after using bandage.

General rendering optimizations, batch similar meshes into one.

There is a bunch of other stuff that have been done, too minor to list them all.

