Patch 1.2.0

Patch notes 1.2.0:

Improved the drop rate of stars for all difficulties

Added a star counter to the gameplay scene

Added a mechanic where score is transformed into stars after the game ends

Added a friend that was missing from the credits

Developer spouting random stuff:

I've just released the game and there was already some feedback. Frankly speaking, I messed up the progression and I was not allowing the players to reach the fun (masochist?) part of the game, where a lot of chaos was in screen.

I've increased the speed of stars drops so that the progression is way faster. This way you should be able to reach mid game faster and just enjoy the chaos around you.

Sorry and I hope you have fun.