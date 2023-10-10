 Skip to content

---Red---Tether--> update for 10 October 2023

Red Tether Version 1.303 (Harpoon Hunt)

Share · View all patches · Build 12406455 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Markers for enemy reinforcement and certain other actions now have an additional contrast layer now.
-Condition overload now also sends out lightening bolts to nearby ships which inherit the condition overload explosion damage.
-Frost Stalker Skin coolant venting now works on a 40s cooldown.
-Shock Spire attack delay nerfed (2-->10)
-EMP Torpedo Tube and Electric Wave Gun are no longer electrified.
-Ultra Autocannon damage vs hostile nerfed (8-->4)
-Ultra Infrared Laser damage vs hostile increased.
-Fixed an out-of-spawn-are spawn object on wave 25 d-route.
-Fixed bad spawns in some waves.
-Fixed wrong fish portrait on a datasheet.
-Fixed a tether state problem related to multishot and ship changes.
-Fixed instant retreat on wave 1d (?).
-Fixed constant "Breaking!" text if pulling a fish too long.
-Fixed an unintended fish player avoidance behavior if player has temporary stealth.

