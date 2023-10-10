Red Tether Version 1.303 (Harpoon Hunt)

-Markers for enemy reinforcement and certain other actions now have an additional contrast layer now.

-Condition overload now also sends out lightening bolts to nearby ships which inherit the condition overload explosion damage.

-Frost Stalker Skin coolant venting now works on a 40s cooldown.

-Shock Spire attack delay nerfed (2-->10)

-EMP Torpedo Tube and Electric Wave Gun are no longer electrified.

-Ultra Autocannon damage vs hostile nerfed (8-->4)

-Ultra Infrared Laser damage vs hostile increased.

-Fixed an out-of-spawn-are spawn object on wave 25 d-route.

-Fixed bad spawns in some waves.

-Fixed wrong fish portrait on a datasheet.

-Fixed a tether state problem related to multishot and ship changes.

-Fixed instant retreat on wave 1d (?).

-Fixed constant "Breaking!" text if pulling a fish too long.

-Fixed an unintended fish player avoidance behavior if player has temporary stealth.