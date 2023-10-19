Hi all,

The Salvage & Achievements (v1.5) update is live! We have 41 achievements for you to go hunting for, many of them secret. The Salvage side of the update is a free bit of content we’ve added to the game, which adds derelict ships and debris for you to discover throughout the game. Debris can show up in various locations throughout the solar system, and are time-worn remnants of others passing through the galaxy. Ships can appear anywhere in the solar system, but will require engines and fuel to recover and make part of your fleet. They may even have interesting cargo as well. If you’re interested in the design side behind the salvage, I’ve written a whole design diary on it here: https://medium.com/@lunardivision/salvage-64015fa1b50a

In addition to the updates we’ve folded in a handful of bugfixes, and some balancing to account for the new additions.

As previously mentioned, because this update contains additions and modifications to the procedural generation of the game, any in-progress journeys cannot continue and will have to be restarted. All progress you've made outside of journeys (game configuration unlocks) are unaffected.

Our next content update is planned for late November, and will likewise add new things to the procedural generation and be incompatible with pre-existing journeys. We’ll post an update once the date is finalized!

nic

The Changelist

(🌙 = community report)