-Enemy mag mines now cause occasional cam glitches when they are nearby.
-Enemy mag mine explosions now have minor damage drop off.
-Reduced adaptive difficulty minefield scaling.
-Fixed a problem with evacing from lvl 5 missions phase 3.
-Fixes melee locked state when minor object are destroyed while in a certain part of the boarding process.
-Fixed dealing EW damage to units hidden in circular hazard creating repeated "Hidden!" text.
-Fixed some issues with hiding things in circular hazards.
-Fixed some issues with item stacking.
-Fixed some instances of repeated report attempts during comms blackout.
-Fixed enemy DIR MINE not triggering sound response on detonation.
Swirl W@tch update for 10 October 2023
**Swirl Watch Version 1.133 (Resistance Supplies)**
-Enemy mag mines now cause occasional cam glitches when they are nearby.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update