Swirl Watch Version 1.133 (Resistance Supplies)**

-Enemy mag mines now cause occasional cam glitches when they are nearby.

-Enemy mag mine explosions now have minor damage drop off.

-Reduced adaptive difficulty minefield scaling.

-Fixed a problem with evacing from lvl 5 missions phase 3.

-Fixes melee locked state when minor object are destroyed while in a certain part of the boarding process.

-Fixed dealing EW damage to units hidden in circular hazard creating repeated "Hidden!" text.

-Fixed some issues with hiding things in circular hazards.

-Fixed some issues with item stacking.

-Fixed some instances of repeated report attempts during comms blackout.

-Fixed enemy DIR MINE not triggering sound response on detonation.