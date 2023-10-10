 Skip to content

Swirl W@tch update for 10 October 2023

**Swirl Watch Version 1.133 (Resistance Supplies)**

-Enemy mag mines now cause occasional cam glitches when they are nearby.
-Enemy mag mine explosions now have minor damage drop off.
-Reduced adaptive difficulty minefield scaling.
-Fixed a problem with evacing from lvl 5 missions phase 3.
-Fixes melee locked state when minor object are destroyed while in a certain part of the boarding process.
-Fixed dealing EW damage to units hidden in circular hazard creating repeated "Hidden!" text.
-Fixed some issues with hiding things in circular hazards.
-Fixed some issues with item stacking.
-Fixed some instances of repeated report attempts during comms blackout.
-Fixed enemy DIR MINE not triggering sound response on detonation.

