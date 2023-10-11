Minor Fixes
- Fixes to avoid crash when hotdog stand is placed (Reported by 1left)
- Update toilet placement objective in tutorial to no longer say to build an entrance (Reported by multiple demo users, thank you)
- Another attempt at limiting dev site large occupants to 750
- Update Credits
- Use icon asset paths in stylesheets which should also work in build versions
- Fix stage volume slider not updating to set volume when selecting stag/e
- Update GameController positioning
- Increase max hired crew amounts (20 site, 20 vendor, 10 runner)
- Add a "Fire Crew" button to InfoPanel to fire a specific (stuck/misbehaving) crew member
- Add rudimentary Stage volume control to InfoPanel
Changed files in this update