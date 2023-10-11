 Skip to content

Festivals - Headliners Playtest update for 11 October 2023

v0.9.1rc0

Share · View all patches · Build 12406427 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor Fixes

  • Fixes to avoid crash when hotdog stand is placed (Reported by 1left)
  • Update toilet placement objective in tutorial to no longer say to build an entrance (Reported by multiple demo users, thank you)
  • Another attempt at limiting dev site large occupants to 750
  • Update Credits
  • Use icon asset paths in stylesheets which should also work in build versions
  • Fix stage volume slider not updating to set volume when selecting stag/e
  • Update GameController positioning
  • Increase max hired crew amounts (20 site, 20 vendor, 10 runner)
  • Add a "Fire Crew" button to InfoPanel to fire a specific (stuck/misbehaving) crew member
  • Add rudimentary Stage volume control to InfoPanel

