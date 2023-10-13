10/13 Luminous Skies Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12406370 · Last edited 13 October 2023 – 04:09:15 UTC by Wendy

10/13 Patch notes:

Updated skills for A Short Adventure, should be on par with their counterparts in The Piligrimage [LS:ASA all versions]

Addressed issue of having multiple characters with the exact same name. Names will be adjusted based on an existing variable level. This is also reflected in the character restoration option, which will activate if conditions are met [LS:ASA all versions]

Fixed mismatched textures on one of the maps [LS:P]

We hope you are enjoying the game and have a great day.