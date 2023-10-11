Halloween Event 2023: New Unlockable Cosmetic!

Note to fellow archaeologists:
A trickster has once again taken the jack-o'-lanterns we carved for Halloween, but this year, they're hidden within the tombs! Can you find and return them to the archaeological study? We have another treat for you if you do!
A special in-game event is now available in FOREWARNED for a limited time, with an unlockable Horus Mask cosmetic rewarded for successful completion.
- The archaeological study (lobby) has been decorated for Halloween and includes a new seasonal event board.
- The Halloween radio track has returned.
- There are Egyptian themed jack-o'-lanterns hidden within each map's tombs.
- Interact with the jack-o'-lanterns you find to collect them. Note that everyone must do this if in a group.
- FOREWARNED's 2022 Halloween Event will also be available during this time for those who did not complete it last year, so you can unlock the Anubis Mask.
- This event will expire on November 7th, 2023 local time.
Good luck, and happy Halloween from the FOREWARNED team!
- Added volume control for Pets in the Sound settings
- The pet bird will now teleport to its owner when too far away
- Fixed an issue that prevented custom coat/pant color choices from syncing in multiplayer games
- Fixed an issue with cobras in the TNT room not counting towards a weekly challenge when eradicated with TNT
- Fixed several issues with the dog pet that would result in it growling too often or too seldom
- Lowered the threat detection cooldown on the dog to make it more responsive to nearby threats
- Fixed an issue with the sleeper AI in tomb variation #2's embalming room not patrolling once awoken
- Fixed a visual issue with tomb variation #5's ritual portal effect
