Greetings, pilots,

We'll keep it short today, new patch is out and it includes two small, yet important fixes. Thank you very much for reporting the issues!

==== CHANGE LOG ====

*** Fix: Noachian flood on the Autumn Channel Map mopped up

*** Fix: AI finally learned how to use wheel brakes on landing