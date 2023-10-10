The online map has just gotten bigger! NPC's have been upgraded with more random animations. New Locations and fighting styles will be available soon. Feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Parts Unknown update for 10 October 2023
Big Update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255761 Depot 2255761
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255762 Depot 2255762
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update