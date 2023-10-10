 Skip to content

Parts Unknown update for 10 October 2023

Big Update!

Build 12406235 · Last edited by Wendy

The online map has just gotten bigger! NPC's have been upgraded with more random animations. New Locations and fighting styles will be available soon. Feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255761 Depot 2255761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255762 Depot 2255762
  • Loading history…
