Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game update for 11 October 2023

Update Notes For Oct 11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES

  • Balance tweaks to reputation gain with factions.
  • Interface tweaks.

FIXES

  • Fixed text issues.
  • Fixed the wrong reputation on Storm.
  • Fixed issues with some traders.
  • Fixed inconsistency in XP reward with Shadow.

