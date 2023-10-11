Update Notes For Oct 11

CHANGES
- Balance tweaks to reputation gain with factions.
- Interface tweaks.
FIXES
- Fixed text issues.
- Fixed the wrong reputation on Storm.
- Fixed issues with some traders.
- Fixed inconsistency in XP reward with Shadow.
