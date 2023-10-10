- Blessing Balance: Armor of Thorns reflect damage increased from 50% to 100%.
- Blessing Balance: Energy Drain damage restore as mana increased from 40% to 75%.
- Blessing Balance: Blood magic no longer reduces healing potency and now works until 40% health instead of 30%.
- Blessing Bug Fix: Eye for eye now restores health on last damage dealt, and it won't be removed when you hit an enemy, you need to wait for it to timeout before you can get another one.
- Bug fix: Holy grenade now explodes when it hits enemy projectiles
- Bug Fix: Damage numbers now pop up correctly again.
- Bug Fix: If you moved with an analog on controller and let go, sometimes you would keep walking forward even though you let go.
- Bug Fix: Projectiles no longer collide with fire on the ground from statue dweller.
- Bug Fix: Playtime now doesn't count towards your time when you stay in the main menu.
- Bug Fix: Zeus Hates You no longer stops projectiles
- Bug Fix: Mimic should be way less jittery on higher difficulties.
- Bug Fix: Projectile time outs are now correct. This should fix a bunch of projectile issues, such as icicles suddenly being invisible etc.
- Bug Fix: When a player is standing still in the main hub, there was constant footstep rarely on the left leg.
- Balance: Earth Shield skill damage increased from 25-26 to 29-30 and shatter apply status increased from 35% to 37%.
- Balance: Greed weapon skill apply status effect increased from 55% to 60%.
- Balance: Greed weapon attack apply status effect increased from 5% to 7%.
- Balance: Bleed dagger skill now shots 3 daggers, mana cost/damage/skill cooldown rebalanced.
- Balance: Gorilla long range smash attack has extra half second wind up.
- Balance: Dark Pulse blessing now applies darkness almost 3x faster and the aura size increased by 25%.
- Optimization: Gorillas projectiles are not as performance heavy.
- Optimization: Statue Dweller projectiles are not as performance heavy.
- Visual: Durco Tan Cap NPC dialog options have been updated. Now he explains dual wielding and applying status effects.
- Visual: Updated talking text for the map npc.
- Visual: Whenever you restore mana, a blue text pop up appears similar to health.
- Visual: "New" displayed on cosmetic gear menus if you have not seen the gear before.
- Visual: Statue dweller meteor trail slightly improved.
- Visual: Main hub skull npc has now slight rotation animation.
- Visual: In the grave cutscene, "longest in air" text now rounded to 2 decimals and "sec" text added.
- Visual: Showing text "One-Handed Stance" or "Dual Wield Stance" on Stats Info page.
- Visual: Added button prompt for switching potions on the bottom left UI.
- Visual: All NPC options in the main hub re-arranged, from most important to least important.
- Visual: Added current character level indicator in main hub area.
- Visual: Ground is not as stretched in the main hub.
- Visual: Improved background visuals in character creation menu.
- Visual: Improved some visuals in the tutorial.
- Other: Keybindings and Settings are no longer saved on steam cloud, but also means everyone bindings and settings will be reset to default this patch.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 10 October 2023
Patch 54
Patchnotes via Steam Community
