Citizens: Far Lands update for 10 October 2023

Minor patch - achievement fixes

Build 12406061

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Hunter achievement
  • Fixed Great General achievement
  • Fixed Art and Crafts achievement
  • King achievement now also unlocks Duke and Lord achievements
  • Duke achievement now also unlocks Lord achievement

