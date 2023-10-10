- Fixed Hunter achievement
- Fixed Great General achievement
- Fixed Art and Crafts achievement
- King achievement now also unlocks Duke and Lord achievements
- Duke achievement now also unlocks Lord achievement
Citizens: Far Lands update for 10 October 2023
Minor patch - achievement fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
